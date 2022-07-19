Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga & Harbhajan Singh approached for new season

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. Speaking about the contestants, there are several reports doing rounds about popular faces being a part of the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Along with actors, many other well-known personalities belonging to various fields are said to be a part of the show.

Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina, these three popular sportsmen are approached for the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. When Pinkvilla reached out to Colors, the channel confirmed this news. Joining them will be other popular stars who will put forward their best performance in the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Showcasing an illustrious panel of judges and a star-studded line-up of contestants, the 10th season is going to be 10 times bigger, more glamourous, and entertaining.

As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Speaking about the judges, filmmaker Karan Johar and timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene have been roped in to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa:

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will soon start airing on COLORS.

