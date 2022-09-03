Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Amruta: Lot of middle-class Maharashtrian girls are actresses because of Madhuri Dixit

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in the entertainment industry for the past several years. She has done the reality show, Nach Baliye in the past with her husband Himanshu Malhotra, and lifted the trophy. Later, Amruta did Hindi films, and Marathi cinema and is now seen in the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Amruta revealed on the stage that Bollywood actress and judge Madhuri Dixit is the reason behind her dream of being an actress and a dancer.

Amruta Khanvilkar's first act was a fusion where she did 'lavani' on Nora Fatehi's song, 'Haaye Garmi.' The judges were left spellbound and Karan Johar said, "If Madhuri Dixit is the 'queen of expression' then Amruta is the 'princess of expression'.' Madhuri agreed with Karan and even Nora Fatehi was all praises for her. She told the Chandramukhi's star's choreographer, Pratik Utekar to delve into various genres as he has got an amazing partner.

After the performance, Amruta Khanvilkar's mother requested Madhuri Dixit to accompany her daughter on stage because she has been an inspiration to Amruta. Madhuri happily obliged and hugged the contestant's mother. The judge said that she reminded her of her mother. Madhuri also embraced Amruta and the latter shared that ever since she was four years old, she would participate in dance competitions in her hometown, Pune, and every year, she would only perform the 'Dhak Dhak' girl's songs. Her first performance was on the song, 'Ankhiyaan Milaau Kabhi Ankhiyaan Churaau.'

Amruta Khanvilkar got emotional and further added that a lot of middle-class Maharashtrian girls are actresses because of Madhuri Dixit.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Amruta Khanvilkar stated, "Madhuri Dixit on the judge's panel has been the most attractive thing for me on the show. Today, I'm at such a place in my career where I've done a film called Chandramukhi and for me, the OG (original) Chandramukhi is Madhuri Dixit, and to be performing in front of her is like my dance journey right from my childhood is coming back to a circle. From dancing on Madhuri Dixit's songs to literally performing for the promo with her, I'm really looking forward to this journey."

