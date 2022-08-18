Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Dheeraj Dhoopar's classy and cosy abode will inspire you for your home's interior

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented actors in the Telly world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is married to married to actress Vinny Arora, and they are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Their cute chemistry and loved-up social media posts for each other often give major couple goals for their fans. The couple is on cloud nine since they entered parenthood for the first time on August 10. The duo welcomed their first baby boy and shared the post with their fans.

Dheeraj and Vinny reside in an amazing apartment in Mumbai and have often shared glimpses of their lavish house on her Instagram handle. Their abode is classy and cosy just like the couple likes it and have also enhanced their space really well. Let's have a look inside their luxurious home.

Door

The couple looks beautiful as they pose together on the occasion of Diwali and here behind them we get to see their simple dark brown wooden door.

Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, and washroom

There is an expansive living area based on an all-white theme and decorated with a blue sofa. The dining area is attached to the living room and we get to see blue chairs surrounded by the dining table. We also get to see a small glimpse of their washroom here which has golden lights and even their kitchen.

Balcony

Here, we get to see this adorable pair kissing on their balcony where the grey wall behind them is adorned with decorative objects. We also see some small plants on the edge of the balcony.

Bedroom

Take a look at their cosy bedroom that has an attached balcony and a king-size bed.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's career:

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap which will soon air on Colors. Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill', where he will star opposite Surbhi Chandna. Along with this, Dheeraj has another exciting show in which he will be seen setting the stage on fire with his dance moves. Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'.

