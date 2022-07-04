Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar to judge the reality show instead of Kajol

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular and highly loved reality shows on TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The show will be soon back with its new season this year. It will be returning to TV screens after a long duration of 5 years. There were rumours doing rounds on social media about Bollywood actress Kajol being one of the judges of the show, but as the sources of ETimes, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has been roped in for the season. Along with her, ace entertainer and producer-director Karan Johar will also judge the show.

Kajol is not going to judge the upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' which goes on air in September. The show is making a comeback after 5 years, it's last edition being in 2017. As per sources, Madhuri will be back on the show after many years, they said, “For her, it will be a homecoming. She did a fairly good job for the number of seasons she judged and it is expected that this time will be no exception. It would have been equally exciting to see the exuberant Kajol as a judge, but some things don't go the way you envisage. We are now looking forward to the drama on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to begin. Two months more to go.”

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. This dance reality show has been very popular on national television. Madhuri's entry has made the crew and the audience pretty enthusiastic about the show.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen as the judge of the reality show Dance Deewane 3, along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

