Jhansi Ki Rani & Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen beams with joy as she scores 89.4 percent in CBSE 12 Board Exams

Anushka Sen, known for her roles in popular TV shows Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer is grinning in happiness as the young actress has scored 89.4 percent in CBSE 12 Board Exams. Here's what she had to say about her big academic achievement.

Anushka Sen, who made head turns with her performances in popular TV shows Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer is grinning in happiness, and she has all the reasons to do so. Well, the actress has achieved some major academic success as she has scored a 'huge' 89.4 percent in CBSE 12 Board Exams. Yes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 results yesterday (July 13, 202), following which Anushka revealed that she has scored 89.4 percent.

The young actress took to her Instagram handle to share this 'happy news' with her fans and followers. Putting up a story on her social media, Anushka wrote, 'Happy to inform you guys! I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12 board exam.' Ever since the results came out, Anushka is beaming with joy, and her fans are pouring in congratulatory messages to her. The beautiful actress opened up about her achievement and expressed her happiness in a candid chat with a leading entertainment portal here.

Sharing her excitement, Anushka said that she is extremely elated with her scores. She said that this was least expected from her end, as throughout the year she was busy shooting for her show Jhansi Ki Rani. Not only this she was also packed with music videos and a film also. The actress gave the credit of her achievement and results to her school, teachers, and her principal. She stated that they constantly motivated her to keep giving her best and work hard. 'I am so relieved now and really looking forward to pursuing my college, concluded Anushka.

Take a look at Anushka's Instagram story here:

Here's wishing Anushka Sen a big Congratulations!

