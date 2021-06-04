‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ fame Aamir Rafiq speaks on portraying negative characters: I am happy to be typecast

Aamir Rafiq who is best known for his portrayal of a British Army officer in Jhansi Ki Rani speaks on playing negative characters and how he wouldn’t mind playing them across platforms. Read on to know more.

Aamir Rafiq, who was last seen in the Anushka Sen led popular show ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ in 2019, spoke with Times of India about playing negative characters ever since he entered the industry. He mentioned since the beginning of his journey in the television industry, he has been offered several negative leads and that he is content with that. He spoke about how he finds it easy to portray negative characters on screen and sees that as an ongoing trend. Aamir said that in current times, more than the positive parts, the negative parts end up collecting the accolades.

Speaking about getting attracted to the baddies, he said, “ Negative roles have become my forte and I am happy to be typecast as the same. Be it films, digital, and television I am more than happy to do the same. And negative roles also challenge me as an actor. Be it films like Once upon a time in Mumbai, KGF, and many others, all have personified villains. So I believe more than heroes, villains are trending. These roles are something which inspires me to do more good to society." Further in the conversation, Aamir spoke about how many actors suffered financially from the pandemic after the shoots were halted.

Aamir mentioned that since the pandemic hit and the industries’ got shelved temporarily, many actors have hardly worked for a month or two and that the burden of financial pressure is certainly increasing. He said, “But as things are improving, work has started to resume. There are some TV shows in which I may play a big part, but it’s too soon to say.”

