Jhansi Ki Rani fame Anushka Sen approached for Bigg Boss OTT?

The makers of the highly famous reality show Bigg Boss came up with a new concept of Bigg Boss OTT last year. The show was aired on the digital platform and was hosted by Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar. The first season of the show was a huge hit and the contestants were liked by the audience. Now the second season of the show will start airing soon and it will be interesting to see the set of contestants for this year. As per reports by TellyChakkar, Anushka Sen has been approached for the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry. Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and had to play the game and during elimination, the contestants got eliminated in pairs from the show. The concept for this year of the show is yet to be revealed.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun. As per sources, Anushka Sen has been approached for the show and talks are on with the makers of the show. The makers of the show are targeting internet sensational stars and after Jannat, now Anushka Sen might be seen on the show.

Last year, Anushka was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she had aced all the stunts and had impressed Rohit Shetty and the contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT season one was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. The romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat was the highlight of the season. From OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Shamita Shetty entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

