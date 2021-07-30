Jhansi Ki Rani fame Ashnoor Kaur feels 'accomplished' as she scores 94% in CBSE Class XII results

The Patiala Babes fame actress Ashnoor Kaur is having the best day today as her Class 12th results have been declared. The adorable actress has got 94% in her CBSE Class 12th results. She shared her happiness in an interview with Etimes TV, as she said, “It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 percent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off.”

The result for all the students has not been declared yet and about 65K students are still waiting for their results. For all those awaiting results, Ashnoor shared a message and said that this time will too pass, and we all just have to keep ourselves together and be mentally strong.

Talking about the celebrations for her good results, she said that it will be a small celebration when all her friends will be free after the preparations for the competitive exam. She also shared details of her future plans and said, “I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my master's, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction.”

The young actress has also booked a house for herself and she calls it her dream house. She shared details about it, stating, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year's first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”