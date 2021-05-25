Jigyasa Singh on dealing with COVID: Only when you go through it, you realise the gravity of the situation

Television actress Jigyasa Singh opened up about her family's struggles with battling Coronavirus and dealing with the prolonged pandemic situation. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, India’s medical sector has been overburdened due to a lack of adequate health care. With the spike in cases and the second wave of Covid-19, patients from across the country are dealing with the deadly virus. During these unprecedented times, several actors and actresses from Bollywood and Television industries have come forward to extend their support. Over the last few weeks, stars have taken to their social media handles to arrange for essential resources. Now, TV actress Jigyasa Singh has opened up about her experience dealing with the virus.

During the last month, Jigyasa faced tremendous difficulty with her family members testing positive. She revealed that despite taking all necessary safety precautions, the situation took a toll on her. She said, “My mother and I were worried about contracting Covid being in the same house and also worried for my father and brother too,” she told Hindustan Times. In the interview, she also explained how mentally draining it was for her after all three members of her family got tested positive for the virus. The actress added that they are all on the road to recovery.

The actress talked about how people only tend to understand the seriousness of the situation when they contract the virus. She reiterated how bad the second wave of Covid-19 has been for everyone. “It is so unfortunate and terrible to hear about the number of deaths every day. All I would like to urge people is to take care and follow all precautions,” she added.

Also Read| 'Thapki Pyar Ki' actress Jigyasa Singh features in the music video; Check out

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×