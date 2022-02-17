Jigyasa Singh on exit from Thapki Pyar Ki 2: I feel that everyone should put their health on priority

Jigyasa Singh recently announced her exit from the popular show Thapki Pyar Ki 2. The actress says that she had no choice but to quit the show owing to health issues. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said, “I decided to take a break because I have been struggling with some health issues for the past four-five months. I assumed that all the tiredness and restlessness were a result of a hectic shooting schedule. However, after a few tests, I got to know that I had developed a few problems because of continuous shooting. It took a toll on my health.”

She said that she tried her best to remain a part of the family drama and also added that she had informed the makers about her decision earlier in the month. She tried her best to continue and discussed with the producers if they could reduce her working hours. She said, “My brother is getting married in Jaipur in eight days and I need to be present there. I guess they couldn’t manage with me being away for over a week, as we don’t have a healthy bank of episodes. So, unfortunately, we had to take this call. Otherwise, kuchh manage ho paata.”

Talking about her health, she said, “For now, I just want to take some rest and focus on my health. I want to be absolutely fine so that I can work for a long time without any break. It was a very tough call for me, but I feel that everyone should put their health on priority.”

The latter shot her last episode on Sunday. She shares, “Honestly, I wasn’t prepared for it. I was told on the set that it was my last day on Thapki Pyar Ki 2. It was an emotional day for me, as the show is my baby and the unit is a dream team. The makers have been cooperative and equally concerned about my health and want me to recover soon. I wish the new Thapki (to be played by Prachi Bansal) all the best for the character and hope that the show does even better.”

