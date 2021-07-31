Jigyasa Singh to play lead in new season of Thapki Pyar Ki? Here’s what we know

Jigyasa Singh had become a household name with her stint as the leading actress in Thapki Pyar Ki opposite Manish Goplani and her performance won a lot of appreciation. In fact, the family drama also garnered a lot of attention due to its interesting storyline. As per the recent buzz, Thapki Pyar Ki is all set to return with a new season soon. The media reports also suggested that Jigyasa will be seen playing the lead role once again in the show.

Talking about the same, a source close told TOI, “Yes, we are returning with a new season of Thapki Pyar Ki. The show and its concept resonated with the audience. Jigyasa and Manish became a household name with their stint in Thapki. Jigyasa is synonymous with the show and hence, we have roped her in to play the protagonist. Her character will yet again be shown with a speech impairment, but it will be a new story. Her struggles and aspirations will be new. We are planning to retain some more members from the original cast. However, a decision is yet to be taken. The show is expected to go on floors very soon.”

Although an official confirmation is yet to be made, Jigyasa’s fans will undoubtedly be happy with this news. As of now, Jigyasa is winning hearts with her performance in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress is seen playing the role of Heer in the show which also stars Simba Nagpal, Rubina Dilaik and Cezanne Khan in the lead.

