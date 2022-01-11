Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0 teaser: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to weave a beautiful romantic tale

After keeping fans waiting for a few days, Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0 starring Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim teaser has been released. The actors had shared the posters of their upcoming song some days back and also revealed the song's release date. It will be available for the fans on January 13. Ahead of the full song's release, makers today shared the teaser showing the scenic views of Shimla. From the teaser, it looks like the music is a romantic tale.

The video opens with Shoaib Ibrahim running to the washroom and hiding his face. The next scene shows him and Dipika on a bike and they are riding on an empty street. As the video proceeds, the couple is seen sitting in a café and enjoying the moment. The song is captioned as "The teaser of Jiye toh Jiye Kaise 2.0 Yaad hai na… releasing on the 13th Of January 2022 on @ishtarmusic." The song is crooned by singer Stebin Ben. Shoaib also shared the same video. Fans have dropped congratulatory messages and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Before this, they were seen together in the song ‘Yaar Dua’. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Badshah. The song received a good response from the fans. Recently, the actor had dropped a picture from his next project. Dipika is also seen with him. Well, more details are awaited about it.

