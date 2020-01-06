JNU Violence: Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Kritika Kamra and other TV actors condemn the incident

Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Ponawalla, Kritika Kamra, Dolly Bindra and other Television celebrities have condemned the incident on JNU students and teachers by miscreants on Sunday.
1738 reads Mumbai
JNU Violence: Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Kritika Kamra and other TV actors condemn the incidentJNU Violence: Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Kritika Kamra and other TV actors condemn the incident
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The entire country is in a state of shock after the recent gut-wrenching news of the incident on the campus of Delhi's renowned institutes, Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Sunday evening. Some goons, whose faced were covered in masks, stepped into the college campus and thrashed students as well as professors alike. They not only did they turn physically violent by beating up people, but also vandalized the properties as they were armed with sticks and sledgehammers. All of this resulted in added terror and chaos. 

Though the number of people actually injured during this violence is not known yet, reports of at least 20 students being hospitality have been surfacing. The miscreants, who caused so much of distress throughout the country as also yet to be identified. This incident has sent a shock-wave all across the country, and people have to their social media handles to condemn the incident.  While some have expressed their sheer anger, others have demanded safety of all the people present their. Not only Bollywood celebrities, but actors from the Television industry have also come out to express their disgust and outrage toward the heinous incident. Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Ponawalla, Kritika Kamra, Dolly Bindra and others have vented out their anger on Twitter. 

Check out TV celebs tweets condemning the JNU incident here: 

Until now, the protests are flaring all over the country. Many students have come out in large numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident and have demanded a strict action against the Central government against the culprits.

ALSO READ: JNU Violence: Twinkle Khanna expresses her disappointment on mob violence against the students 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement