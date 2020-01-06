JNU Violence: Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Kritika Kamra and other TV actors condemn the incident

Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Ponawalla, Kritika Kamra, Dolly Bindra and other Television celebrities have condemned the incident on JNU students and teachers by miscreants on Sunday.

The entire country is in a state of shock after the recent gut-wrenching news of the incident on the campus of Delhi's renowned institutes, Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Sunday evening. Some goons, whose faced were covered in masks, stepped into the college campus and thrashed students as well as professors alike. They not only did they turn physically violent by beating up people, but also vandalized the properties as they were armed with sticks and sledgehammers. All of this resulted in added terror and chaos.

Though the number of people actually injured during this violence is not known yet, reports of at least 20 students being hospitality have been surfacing. The miscreants, who caused so much of distress throughout the country as also yet to be identified. This incident has sent a shock-wave all across the country, and people have to their social media handles to condemn the incident. While some have expressed their sheer anger, others have demanded safety of all the people present their. Not only Bollywood celebrities, but actors from the Television industry have also come out to express their disgust and outrage toward the heinous incident. Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Ponawalla, Kritika Kamra, Dolly Bindra and others have vented out their anger on Twitter.

Check out TV celebs tweets condemning the JNU incident here:

Forget arresting any they couldn’t even stop / control the mob ! No third degree here ??????? Rakshak???? https://t.co/Um102iwqHL — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 5, 2020

Yeh toh smajh mein aatah hain jab aap mask se apna cherah dhakteh ho aap kutch galat karne aye ho students ke sath aisi harkat shame what is happening hamareh desh kahan ja raha hain #JNUViolence — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) January 5, 2020

Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020

Got this one video of the ABVP mob not allowing me to talk to media or help students even as @DelhiPolice continue to look helplessly! Then this mob started shouting Goli Maro desh ke gadaro ko, reigning punches on me & praising @narendramodi ji. #JNUProtests #jnusu pic.twitter.com/jFItG9aTE3 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 5, 2020

“Ethos”, “tradition”, “culture” and all fine.. who do I follow to know how many of those goons have been detained? #JNUattack — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 5, 2020

Ek tweet ke liye mujhe dhamki di thi phone pe ‘Kaat denge tujhe’. Bina security waala middle-class baccha kya karta? Chup raha. Number report kiya. Aaj bhi gaaliyan padh sakti hain. Lekin mujhe mera desh pyaara hai. Imaandaar hoon, insaan hoon. #JNUattack #JaiHind — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) January 5, 2020

Until now, the protests are flaring all over the country. Many students have come out in large numbers to protest in solidarity against the shameful incident and have demanded a strict action against the Central government against the culprits.

Credits :Twitter

