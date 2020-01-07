JNU Violence: Savdhaan India fame Sushant Singh joins protests; Says, 'It is shameful for the Government'

Savdhaan India fame Sushant Singh joined the peace protests held in Mumbai against the recent attacks in Jawaharlal Nehru University. Here's what he feels.

It has been almost two days since the masked goons attacked the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and spread terror in all across the country. Yesterday (January 6), many renowned celebrities from the industry including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, , Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Anubhav Sinha, Gauahar Khan and Kunal Kamra became a part of the protests held in Mumbai against the horrifying JNU incident. Among them was also Savdhaan India fame Sushant Singh. The actor joined the peace protest at Gateway Of India and raised his voice against the brutality against the students and professors.

In a conversation with Zoom, Sushant expressed his disappointment about the currents scenario of the country. Condemning the act as shameful, the pointed fingers at the administration of the administration, the Delhi police and the Central Government. He also said that students are not safe on the campus. Not only this, Sushant also went onto clear the air around the incident being tagged in relation to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). He said that the incident had no connection with CAA, but it is merely a reflection of how the Indian democracy has been since the beginning.

Criticizing the JNU violence, he opined that democracy has been systematically killed over the last 5 to 6 years. He said, that every institution has been taken over a certain thinking. The Students aren't heading anywhere and the ruling party must be aware of that. Talking about Bollywood coming out in protest, Sushant said that the Indian film community has always been hesitant about such things. However, now there are some who are coming out and speaking their mind and taking a stand.

