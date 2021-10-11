Jodaa Song Out: Mouni Roy & Aly Goni starrer track is all about love and betrayal

Finally, the much-awaited song titled Jodaa starring Mouni Roy and Aly Goni has been released. The makers had released the teaser of the song two days before. The song is sung by Afsana Khan who has been lauded for her song 'Titliaan' and is currently seen in the biggest reality show Big Boss 15. Mouni and Aly are seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the music video. Fans have already appreciated their look. They are working together for the first time.

To note, Jodaa is a period drama set in the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur. It is a story of love, disloyalty, tears, and strength, the cornerstones of every relationship. Mouni is seen playing a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman. But as the story unfolds, she will be seen coming out of it stronger that will stand as an inspiration to many women. The song celebrates women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still stand out to shine brighter.

Sharing the link on Instagram, Aly wrote, “An epic tale of love and betrayal - #JODAA Out Now on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel! Watch it now aur dijiye usse apna saara pyaar. Link in bio.”

Watch the song here:

In an interview, Mouni Roy had said that the song represents the strength of a woman above all devotion. The music video is directed by Jatinder Shahji. Actress Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “I love this song already.” Fans dropped heart eyed emojis in the comment section of Aly.

