Jodha Akbar actor Ravi Bhatia announces separation from wife Yulida; Calls it an amicable decision

Ravi Bhatia, who married Yulida in 2016, has parted ways with the lady amicably. He confirmed that his wife got the custody of their son.

Television actor Ravi Bhatia, who was often seen giving major relationship goals with his Indonesian wife Yulida Handayani, has left his fans in a state of shock as he announced his separation from his wife. The couple has been married for around four years and also has a son together. Speaking about the same, Ravi stated that the two had tied the knot in a hurry as Yulida was three months pregnant. However, the Jodha Akbar actor feels that marriage is a big decision which should be given a serious thought.

Furthermore, Ravi stated that cultural difference also led to differences between them as Yulida found it difficult to settle in Mumbai. He also emphasised that parting ways was an amicable decision and that they will continue to be in touch. “She’s a nice girl, but cultural differences were some of the reasons for the break-up. She could not settle down in Mumbai due to the language barrier. She did not make many friends and to an extent, that was my mistake, too. I was so busy pursuing my career that I could not give her quality time. She used to feel lonely and missed her family a lot. So, we both felt it was best to separate amicably and live happy lives,” he added.

Ravi also mentioned that Yulida has got the custody of their three year old son. Talking about the same, the Ishq Subhan Allah actor stated the he misses his son, however, he is sure that Yulida will take good care of the baby. Ravi said, “He has a bright future ahead and I will fulfill all my responsibilities that I have towards him.”

Earlier, Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora had also parted ways after being in a relationship for almost a decade. Pooja had made the announcement on social media and stated that she will continue to wish the best for Raj.

Credits :Times Of India

