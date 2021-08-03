Jodha Akbar fame actor Lokendra Singh’s leg amputated due to high diabetes

In an unfortunate incident, TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat got his leg amputated due to high diabetes. The actor is known for his roles in Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was suffering from diabetes for a long time and was also under financial crisis in the lockdown. He essayed the role of Shamsuddin Ataga Khan in the historical show.

The news was shared by ETimes. In an interview with the leading daily, Lokendra Singh said, “When I developed corn in my right foot and I neglected it. Slowly it became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow. And in no time it spread in my body. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee. The pandemic has caused a decrease in work opportunities. I was working before the COVID pandemic but it started decreasing. There was financial stress at home too.”

He also mentioned that he should have taken care of his diabetes 10 years back and said that the erratic work hours of being an actor and an unhealthy routine worsened his diabetes.

He further mentioned that CINTAA had provided him financial aid. “Actors have been calling up to know about my health,” he added. He also urged everyone never to neglect health issues. It is worth mentioning here that the actor has also worked in shows such as CID and Crime Patrol. He has also been part of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal.

