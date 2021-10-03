Jodha Akbar fame Manisha Yadav passes away; Co star Paridhi Sharma mourns the loss

In an unfortunate turn of events, Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav who was well-known for essaying the role of Salima Begum in the show, died on October 1. As per media reports, the TV actor suffered from brain haemorrhage which unfortunately resulted in her death. However, the cause of her demise hasn’t been confirmed officially.

As soon as the news of the death reached her co-star Paridhi Sharma, she was left devastated. The actor, who is now essaying the lead role in Star Plus’ Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, took to social media to share a picture of Manisha, stating that listening to the news of her demise was absolutely devastating for her. Moreover, in an interaction with ETimes, Paridhi also shared, “I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that's how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked.”

During the same interaction, Paridhi also praised Manisha’s acting prowess adding that it was a ‘wonderful’ experience to work with her. She explained, "Manisha was a wonderful actor to work with. Her energy was alway high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family.”

It was just in the month of July when Manisha celebrated the first birthday of her baby boy. On the special occasion, she had tweeted, “Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!! My little rainbow boy you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much.”

Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!

My little rainbow boyyou have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much pic.twitter.com/GCxy5h4eWn — Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) June 30, 2021

