John Abraham rallies for abandoned animals, bursts into tears on Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming vigilante action film, Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the silver screens on Thursday, November 25. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and going by the same, the cast of the crew on Friday reached Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Every Friday, the game show welcomes celebrity guests who support social causes with the cash prize they collect.

This time, John Abraham Divya Khosla Kumar and the producer of Satyameva Jayate 2 Nikkhil Advani donated their prize money to the welfare of abandoned animals at the Kalote Animal Trust founded and managed by Animal Rights activist Sameer Vohra. However, the main highlight of the show wasn’t the cast collecting lump-sum money, instead, it was John Abraham’s emotional side that moved all the audience and viewers of the show.

The star who is known for his macho personality literally burst into tears while speaking about the social cause. This gesture of the star has only given us an indication that he is not only a hardcore animal lover but also takes active initiatives for their protection. Speaking about abandoned animals made Abraham so emotional that he ended up crying inconsolably on the show. Upon seeing his reaction, host Amitabh Bachchan moved from his seat to provide the actor with some water and tissues.

Talking of the film, helmed by Milap Zaveri, this vigilante action film is an official sequel to the 2018 released film of the same name. Apart from John and Divya, the movie also sees Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. Although nothing much about the plot has been revealed, the trailer gives fans an idea that the film is all about the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

