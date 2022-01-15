Juhi Parmar on COVID-19 recovery & reuniting with daughter: My willpower comes from my little angel Samairra

Juhi Parmar had contracted COVID-19 few days back. For the whole recovery period she was under self-isolation and medication. The actress finally tested negative in the reports, post which she finally reunited with her family and specially her daughter after 11 days of isolation. She shared a post of the time when she finally came out of her isolation phase.

In the video, she is seen hugging her daughter Samairra as she shared she missed her a lot. She also thanked her parents for being her strength and taking care of daughter in the difficult time. She posted a video after testing negative. The Hamari Wali Good News actress said, "2022 you have been extremely challenging. The year started off with Samairra unwell after which I caught Covid. I was so sure I didn't have Covid as I am extra careful but there it was, I tested positive. More than my health, my worry was staying away from my child and my parents, the paranoia that I hope they don't have it. And yet my parents stood strong, though worried about me they took care of Samairra so that I could recover in peace....Sammy missed me everyday as I did too."

Adding further, Juhi shared, "As per rules in 7 days I could come out of quarantine, but I tested and retested till my reports did not read negative and here's a glimpse of our reunion after 11 days. For now I start with the tears of joy, the journey there, will share soon....Remember no matter what, when you have something to look forward to, the will power to fight it out will automatically come, for me that willpower comes from my little angel Samairra. Covid is one battle but being a mother and having Covid is another one....The tears as your child awaits you, that hug that you miss, those small murmurs of "I Love You' are precious and keep one going....So I told myself Stay Strong! We shall overcome....#covidfree #grateful #reunited #family #love #smile #covidnegative @samairratales".

See post here:

Other celebs like Shikha Singh, Addite Malik, Jankee Parekh had also shared their ordeal of testing positive and managing their children.



