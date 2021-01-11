Juhi Parmar on her de glam avatar in Hamari Wali Good News: It will add value & audience will connect to it

Juhi Parmar recently opened up about sporting sans makeup look for the current track of the show in Hamari Wali Good News. Read on to further to know what she has to say.

Juhi Parmar, who won many hearts with her brilliant stint in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, made a comeback after many years with daily soap Hamari Wali Good News. Starring Juhi in the lead role, the show depicts a heart-warming story that presents a unique role reversal between a daughter-in-law Navya played by (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much-awaited Good News.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a high voltage drama in the show with Police arresting Renuka and putting her into jail. Notably, in order to get into the skin of her role, the actress has decided to sport no makeup look for the current track.

Talking about the same, Juhi said to make the sequence look authentic, she felt that she should go all de-glam. She shared, “The upcoming track is very crucial in Renuka and Mukund’s life and it really shows the strength of my character, that even though she is being forced into a corner, she doesn’t lose hope. She goes through a lot of tough times, landing up in jail and also having to go to the court due to my character’s ongoing divorce case with Mukund. To make this sequence look authentic, I felt that I should go ahead with a no make-up look.”

Juhi added, “A character who is going through so much and who has also spent some time in jail can’t be powdered in make up right? I feel that a no make-up look really adds value to the sequence as the audience feels your pain and emotions when they see your raw, innocent side which comes out better when you have a deglam avatar in such scenarios. So, I suggested this to my creative team and they gave me the liberty to design my own deglam look for the sequence.”

Meanwhile, in the coming days, we will see Juhi’s character going through a lot of stress and difficulties. Besides this, her husband Mukund played by Shakti Anand will try to divide the house into two parts.

