Juhi Parmar mourns Andrew Symonds' tragic demise, recalls the time she spent with him in Bigg Boss

Cricket fans woke up to yet another devastating news on Sunday morning. Australian cricket all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away on Sunday in a tragic car crash. The news came as a jolt to not just Australian fans but cricket fans across the globe as it came as another blow after the recent deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. Indian celebs are also mourning the tragic death of Andrew Symonds. Andrew Symonds once was a part of the popular Indian TV reality shows Bigg Boss 5. Actress Juhi Parmar was also a contestant in this reality show and had won the trophy.

In a chat with ETimes, Juhi Parmar expressed her grief on the tragic demise of Andrew. Recalling their fond memories together in the Big Boss house, Juhi says that they really had a great time in the house. The actress then offered her heartfelt condolences to Andrew's family. She further shared that Andrew participated in all the activities in the house. Juhi spoke about one of the tasks which Andrew was supposed to perform. Sharing further the actress said that he had to sing Bollywood songs and also act like Bollywood heroes and had to woo all the girls. She says, "I remember the funny part when he had to woo me and he started singing a song which made no sense because he got all the lyrics wrong! The way he performed that was so hilarious that we all burst out laughing."

On the work front, Juhi Parmar was last seen in the show Hamari Wali Good News. It also stars Shakti Anand, Subir Rana, Raghav Tiwari, and Srishti Jain. The show depicted a heart-warming story that presents a unique role reversal between a daughter-in-law Navya played by (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much-awaited Good News.

Speaking of Andrew Symonds, the cricketer was also a part of the Bollywood film Patiala House, which starred Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma.

