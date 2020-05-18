Juhi Parmar OPENS UP on being a single parent and how she shared about her divorce with daughter Samairra

Kukum actress Juhi Parmar recently opened up about the difficulties of being a single parent and how she shared about her divorce with ex husband Sachin Shroff to daughter Samairra and more. Read on.

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff were once touted to be one of the 'happy married couples' of the Telly town. The duo who tied the knot in 2009, shocked everyone after they decided to separate after 8 long years of courtship. The actors got divorced in 2018 due to compatibility issues in their marriage. They are proud parents of a daughter named Samairra and Juhi has her sole custody. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Juhi opened up about being a single parent, breaking her divorce news to her daughter, and her current equation with her ex-husband.

When asked about how she shared the news of her divorce with her little angle, Juhi said that her daughter Samairra has always been an extremely understanding kid. The little one has never made Juhi feel uncomfortable with her questions. The Kumkum actress revealed that she broke the news of her divorce and separation from her daughter one and a half years ago. She narrated it to her daughter like a fairytale, and Samairra understood how princesses live happily ever after. Her daughter understood that it is their reality, and she has a single parent now. The actress added that in true essence it is more than just single parenting, as her parents are also looking after her daughter, so it is more like triple parenting.

Juhi revealed that her parents are available for Samairra as much as she is all the time. Her baby girl is very attached to nana, nani, and she feels more than anything her daughter must know that she is loved by everyone. Juhi stated, 'She is loved by me, her nana, nani, Sachin and by his father's mother. Altogether, it is important to know that she is loved and it is a very harmonious atmosphere.'

Asked her about how she manages to be a single parent, Juhi said that al of us take inspiration from our parents when we are parenting a kid. However, every generation is different, so one has to change with time. She reveals that just like her mother, Juhi never puts pressure on Samairra on her life choices. However, as she is just a kid now Juhi guides her, and sometimes also gets a little strict to maintain the balance. Juhi reveals, 'I have always told her you to have to bear the consequences of your choices. So she understands it.'

Juhi also added that she is on good terms with her ex-husband Sachin, and they are great friends now.

