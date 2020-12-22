Juhi Parmar receives the 'best' birthday surprise from Hamari Wali Good News team: I feel extremely blessed

Juhi Parmar got a sweet surprise from her Hamari Wali Good News co-stars recently on her birthday. Here are some inside pictures from Juhi's birthday celebration on sets and at home with family.

Juhi Parmar is one of the most-loved and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. The actress returned to TV screens with a unique concept with Hamari Wali Good News a few months ago, trying to break the age-old saas-bahu concept. The show is doing great, and viewers are loving Juhi's portrayal of Renuka. However, Juhi is grinning in happiness for something else.

The actress celebrated her birthday on December 14 and received the best birthday surprise from her Hamari Wali Good News and her family. Yes, it was a double celebration for Juhi, on the sets of the show, and at home with her loved ones. Juhi is overwhelmed with the abundant love her co-stars showered on her, as they planned a surprise birthday bash on the sets. Juhi's Hamari Wali Good News team ensured to make her birthday 'extra special' as they beautifully decorated her make-up room with balloons and flowers. They also made Juhi cut a lip-smacking chocolate cake as they sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for her.

Juhi is left touched with the special birthday surprise planned by her Hamari Wali Good News family. Sharing her happiness about the same, Juhi revealed that the surprise left her speechless, and called it the best birthday. 'I love working on my birthdays and I felt this would be like every other day on the set. However, the whole team of Hamari Wali Good News left me astonished with all the surprises they planned for me,' expressed Juhi.

She continued, 'I never expected it. It is lovely that they put so much thought and love into planning such a day for me on my birthday. The cast beautifully decorated my room and got me a delicious cake. I had a great time with all of them on my birthday and I feel extremely blessed.'

After her happening birthday celebration on the sets of Hamari Wali Good News, Juhi received another warm surprise from her family at home. The beautiful actress made the most of her birthday with a small get together at home with her family, friends, and daughter. 'I had a gala time celebrating my special day with my family and friends. It was a small party at home itself, planned by my sister and her husband Harsh along with my daughter Samairra. It was one to remember, expressed Juhi.

Take a look at some photos from Juhi's birthday celebrations here:

Hamari Wali Good News stars Shakti Anand as Mukund Tiwari, Srishti Jain as Navya Tiwari, and Raghav Tiwari as Aditya Tiwari in the lead roles. The show premiered on 20 October and airs on Zee TV. Are you enjoying the drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

