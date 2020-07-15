Juhi Parmar shares her 'special connection' with Kumkum as it clocks 18 years: It is a treasure of my life

As Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan completes 18 long years on Television, the show's lead actress Juhi Parmar opened up about her unique connection with the show, why it is so close to her, and how it has changed her life.

'Jeevan kar leta hai shringar sach hai naa Kumkum Se,' if you're humming the song in the same tune, you know the kind of impact the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan had on the audience. With Juhi Parmar (Kumkum) and Hussain Kuwajerwala (Sumit) in the lead roles, the romantic saga viewers glued to the TV screens for his interesting and realistic storyline. Juhi and Hussian's evergreen love story and fantastic performance made them a household name. Today, the Kumkum has completed 18 years on Television. Yes, you read that right! The show which began on July 15, 2002, has clocked 18 years, and the lead actress Juhi Parmar is beaming with happiness.

Kumkum ran for successfully 7 years before it bid adieu to the audience. With the show, both Juhi and Hussain gained immense popularity, and even today, are remembered for their iconic characters. On this special occasion on Kumkum's 18th birthday, Juhi opened up about her unique connection with the show, why it is so close to her, and how it has changed her life. The actress shared, 'Kumkum is not just a show that I was a part of, but it is a treasure of my life. I was and still am very attached to the character and the show. I will always be a cherished and worthy experience of a lifetime for me.'

She continued, 'I feel that there are some things which just work like magic, and Kumkum was magic. From the cast and crew to the script, storyline, the sets, directors, production team and others were so much in sync with each aspect that it was bound to create magic on screen.'

The beautiful actress also took to her Instagram handle to get into her Kumkum character again and recreate the magic with its title track. Wearing a purple saree, she got into her Kumkum avatar, taking us all back in nostalgia. Juhi recreated the Kumkum look and took us all back in time.

Talking about how Kumkum is still very close to her heart, Juhi shared, 'Hearing the title track overwhelms me even now. I have to admit that at times it makes me emotional and teary-eyed.' She feels that if Kumkum were not a part of her TV career, things would not have been the same for her, so she credits a large chunk of her success as an actor to the show. 'Today when I look back, I feel that my journey as an actor would have never been the same had Kumkum not come into my life. The audiences and fans of the show also made it a big success due to their immense love and support. Just like they have always said it, I too would like to say it today that I love you Kumkum,' Juhi expressed.

