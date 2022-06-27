Juhi Parmar shares post on single parenting with her daughter; Asks people to keep ‘judgements at bay’

Juhi Parmar is a very popular name in the Indian telly industry and has been part of several shows. She is the mother of a nine-year-old daughter, Samairra. The actress is a single parent and she recently shared a post in which she is seen talking about judgements by people on taking care of her daughter alone. Juhi Parmar has shared some tips for single parents with a fun video with her daughter. They can be seen having fun in the video, inside a car.

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, "Remember single parenting maybe lesser hands but my hands multiply, my responsibility doubles! But I shall not leave any stone unturned just like any other single parent out there….So Accept and keep your judgements at bay. #singlemom #singleparent #capable #confident #rockit #motherdaughter #reels #reelsinstagram #reel."

Fans were impressed with the caption. One of them wrote, “You are a Wonder Woman my dear @juhiparmar The Universe has your back.” Another one commented, “You are a true inspiration #juhiparmar.”

Nine years after they got married in 2009, Juhi and actor Sachin got divorced in 2018. The divorce case went on for a few months and Juhi was granted Samairra's custody.

She told Hindustan Times in a 2020 interview, "Sachin and I are good friends and have been cordial. We have moved on, believe not to carry any grudges or have any animosity. We are all in a happy space where our daughter doesn’t feel any vacuum. Samairra is absolutely free to meet and talk to her father whenever she wants to and vice-versa also. I believe a divorce happens between a couple and not parents."

Juhi made her debut with the TV show Woh in 1998, Juhi has worked in many popular TV serials, including Shaheen, Rishety and Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

