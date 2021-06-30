Juhi Parmar speaks up about information overload and parenting problems: ‘It’s tough being a parent today’

Juhi Parmar asked people to be careful while using songs in their social media posts and talks about the difficulty in filtering content for kids.

TV actress Juhi Parmar has recently deleted all her posts with explicit songs in them. She has also urged others to understand the lyrics of the songs before making a video on them. She shared that she made the mistake in the past, by using songs without understanding their lyrics to be a part of a trend. The actress also talked about the need for responsible parenting in the present times.

She shared a post on her social media, stating that she has deleted all the posts that had explicit lyrics. Juhi said that her good friend pointed out the lyrics to her, hence, now she checks every song before using it for a video. She was happy to see that a lot of people are relating to the idea of responsible parenting. She wrote in the post, “A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."

She added, "And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics. And as I deleted those I want to say that they were mistakes made unconsciously and I truly am someone who believes in owning up to one's mistake rather than just being someone who preaches. I'm as human as you are but I know my radar is up and I check every song before I use it, I urge you to do the same!"

She added in the caption, “#ResponsibleParenting #LearnAndGrow For those of you who may not have seen the language and lyrics I am speaking about which have led to this post and my #ResponsibleParenting posts, please check link in bio. The other reels I’m deleting are up on my stories so you know that we are all in this together!”

Talking about the need for responsible parenting, she also shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “As much as we want to talk about freedom of speech and the ability to voice anything we want, when it comes to music as an art form, as a parent, trust me the responsibility is much higher. Why just music? TV, books, everything needs to be filtered. I don’t want my child losing their innocence at such a young age. I think it’s tough being a parent today because we’re living in a time of information overload where there’s just so much content and hence the filtering too is very difficult.”

