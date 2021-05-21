Juhi Parmar suggests people make COVID 19 patients feel loved, cared for & positive vibe for fast recovery

Hamariwali Good News actress Juhi Parmar shares her mother’s journey of recovery from COVID 19 and advises people to keep a check on their mental health.

Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry and she has been part of numerous TV shows. The actress at present plays a prominent role in a popular TV show Hamariwali Good News. It is full of twists and turns, which makes the show one of the favourites of the audiences. The actress recently shared her experience of COVID 19 when her mother got infected with it. She shared that her mother has recovered now, but the whole journey was not easy for her. She said that people across the nation are suffering due to COVID 19, hence she wants to tell few anecdotes from her experience.

She said that COVID 19 second wave has scared us, as it is deadly and has hit people close to home or at our homes. Her mother had tested positive and then she had to undergo 15 days of isolation. Along with it, there were many do’s and don’ts for the recovery of the patient. Her mother was in home isolation and the family took care of her. Hence, she is sharing what helped her mother recover and what is needed to be done.

She shared that firstly people need to understand that you are not alone in the home, so you can also get affected. Her mother was mostly at home, but she tested positive, hence people took care of her immunity. Her mother did not have any fever or sore throat, she was feeling fatigued for two three days, and hence it is important to keep track of symptoms. She got her mother tested and when the report came, Juhi packed up from shooting and isolated her mother. Then everyone in her home got tested. She was advised to keep the oximeter handy and if oxygen level drops, then she should immediately consult a doctor and follow their recommendations.

She added that the patient should be hydrated and they get at least 8-10 glasses of warm or normal water with a glass of fresh juice. It may include orange or lemon juice which is rich in Vitamin C, coconut water, and buttermilk. They should not be given oily food or canned items. Only fresh, home-cooked meals are the best. People must also understand that the patients are stuck inside their room alone and feeling unwell, so their family needs to keep a regular check on their mental health too. You should make them feel loved, cared for and spread a positive vibe for making them feel secure.

Her family used to do regular video calls with her mom every two hours or so, to check up on her, and to make her feel that she has people caring for her. She explained that they are scared already and saying bad things can give them stress and add to their misery, so avoid negative news completely. People should only speak about positive things as it will only inspire them to get better.

She hopes that her advice helps those who are suffering at present or the near and dear ones suffering from COVID 19. She asked people to be safe and hopes the pandemic ends soon.

In real life, Juhi is inspiring people and in the show, her character Meera has also bettered the life of Mukund and took him out of pain of Renuka’s death. But the characters will fall in love is yet to be determined.

