Juhi Parmar's salon is now open for her family amid lockdown

Actress Juhi Parmar has ensured that no one in her family misses going to a salon. She created a makeshift salon at home during the lockdown period.

On Friday, she posted a video in which she is seen giving her father a haircut, doing mother's eyebrows and pampering her daughter with a foot massage.

"Juhi's Salon Is Now Open!!!The lock down has reminded us that necessity truly is the mother of invention! So while we are all doing our chores, cooking, cleaning on our own, there are other day to day challenges as well. One such is grooming as all salons are shut and so how does one get a haircut? Well Juhi's Salon opened up at our house as I attended to my lovely lock down partners and provided them the services they needed which included hair cuts, threading, massages, etc. And oh getting paid for the work was all the more fun!!!!, she captioned the video.

Earlier, the "Kumkum" actress had given tips to her fans on how to make organic soaps at home.

"In a day and age of Covid-19 where hygiene has become of utmost importance, we are all struggling to find the right soap, sanitizers and what not to keep ourselves away from GERMS! So here I am making my own organic, chemical free, aloe vera soap with a hint of tulsi/basil leaves! There are also many benefits including getting rid of acne, black spots, smoother skin as well as helping decrease stretch marks. Try this out at home and let me know how it goes," Juhi had posted on Instagram.

