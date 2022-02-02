JUST IN: After exchanging rings, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh say 'NOT engaged'; Here's why

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh took the internet by storm after they announced their engagement on February 02. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had also flaunted her diamond ring on Instagram while cuddling in Vishal’s arms. They had definitely surprised their fans with the stunt but it looked like it was just a prank that they pulled off on their fans successfully. Yes, you read it right! Vishal and Devoleena are NOT really engaged. Let us find out why.

During a live session on Instagram, Devoleena and Vishal confessed that they are not engaged but soon they will work together in a music video. The name of the song is It’s official and the theme of the song is 'marriage, love, and relationship'. The song will mark their first collaboration together in the music industry. However, the two thanked their fans for showering love on them. For those who are unaware, Devoleena and Vishal had shared screen space in the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Devoleena had last appeared in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. It was her third appearance in the reality show as earlier she was part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14. She also went under surgery recently as she had injured during one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 15.

Post her eviction from Bigg Boss 15, she had also posted a note on social media. It read, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

