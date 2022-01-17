Just like Jasmin Bhasin, we'd also like some awwdorable 'Pet Therapy'; PIC

Jasmin Bhasin always comes into our mind when we think about any popular celebrities in the telly industry. She is a powerhouse of talent and has created a niche through acting in different daily soaps. From Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Dil Se Dil Tak to Naagin 4, the actress has gained immense popularity. The gorgeous beauty always keeps posting about what is happening in her daily life on social media. This time she has shared a picture with a dog and it is nothing less than any therapy and her caption also says so.

Wearing a powder blue colour overcoat and brown sweater, the actress is seen cuddling with her dog. The picture is very adorable and she has captioned it as ‘therapy’. Fans also dropped heart and smiling face emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “And that's the biggest weapon against jasminians.. (jas ki smile that can make jasminians melt)”. On Sunday, she had posted a picture with beau Aly Goni while traveling to Chandigarh. The actor also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories.

Jasmin had recently announced her Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal. The film is titled Honeymoon and it is a joint production by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri.

Take a look at the picture here:

The actress wrote, “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones. Directed By @amarpreetchhabra. Filming begins today.”

