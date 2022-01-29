Just Married Mouni Roy grooving over Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl is every bride's dream; WATCH

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had stirred the internet with the pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies. The actress tied the knot with her longtime beau on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple had two weddings as per Malayali and Bengali rituals. Unlike many, Mouni and Suraj decided to host their sangeet a day after their wedding. Glimpses from their sangeet ceremony have left the internet in a tizzy. Mouni and Suraj’s friends were spotted performing on several top Bollywood songs. However, what caught our attention was Mouni’s performance on Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl song along with her friends.

Mouni set the stage on fire as she grooved to the song from Dostana. For her Sangeet, Mouni opted for a regal golden lehenga and looked absolutely gorgeous. Whereas Suraj was seen donning a blue sherwani. Apart from the newlyweds, Rahul Shetty, Aashka Goradia Goble, Arjun Bijlani, and others were seen giving stunning performances. The newlyweds even had a cake-cutting ceremony along with their friends and family.

A few hours ago, Mouni was spotted enjoying her post-wedding bash with her friends and family. The new bride wore a green crop top with a matching side-slit skirt. She left her hair open and flaunted her sindoor, white and red bangles. Mouni and Suraj had also planned a wedding reception for friends in Mumbai. However, they have reportedly cancelled the reception in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.