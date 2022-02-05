Just married Varun Bangera reveals if he is 'well trained' for marriage to Karishma Tanna; WATCH

After ruling the internet with their pre-wedding ceremony pictures, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are finally a married couple. The two got hitched today, February 5 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Karishma made for a stunning bride and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her as she married the man of her dreams today. Even Varun looked dapper in his white sherwani. Well, her wedding was attended by some of her close industry friends and one of them was Terence Lewis. He shared the video of the newlyweds and asked Varun a very important question. His reply is something that will definitely make you laugh.

Terence Lewis took to his Instagram stories and shared the video of the newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera as they stood at the mandap. Both of them were happy and all smiles as Terence gave his fans and followers a closer look at the couple. We must admit that Karishma looked out of this world in her pink pastel lehenga. Terence asked the groom, “Varun are you well-trained for this?” Varun without wasting a minute replied, “Oh totally!”and Karishma looked at her hubby and smiled. What an adorable couple they are!

Check it out:

For those unaware, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. Reportedly, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the company since 2010. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varun is working as the director of a real estate company. He completed his education at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. Varun studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management from a foreign university.

We wish the newlyweds a happy married life!

