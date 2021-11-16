Kaamna First Episode Review: Show will remind you of 90s superhit flick Judaai

A middle-class family, with an honest government husband and a wife with never-ending needs, try to balance it out and live a normal life, is basically what Sony TVs latest production, Kaamna is for you. The story, situated in Bhopal, revolves around a small nuclear family, the Bajpais. Manav Bajpai, an honest government officer on a mid-senior level, living by his own 'adarsh and usool' is happy in whatever little he has in his life. His wife Kaamna, a homemaker, on the other hand, cannot stop having big dreams and wants all the luxuries for herself and her family.

Kaamna in an attempt to match up to the rich and elite class, fakes fancy jewellery as real, tries forcing her son into a top-notch school, and more. Though head over heels in love with her husband, Kaamna equally loves her wants and needs.

Midway through the show, and it gives major 'Judaai' vibes. For those unaware, Judaai was a super hit movie of the 90s starring Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, and Anil Kapoor. Well, cut to the show, it further reflects how, if a woman of the house, doesn't know how to rationalize between wants and needs, can then either 'make' or 'break' a house. In this case, Kaamna in the first episode at least is seen wanting to 'make' the house but is also absolutely not able to put a speed breaker to her demands and greed.

In that attempt, she even forces her 6-year-old to do exceptionally well at a spelling bee competition at a school that could win him an admission there. His father, Manav, is against putting so much performance pressure on his little boy but keeps mum to maintain the sanity and peace of the family.

Kaamna further happens to bump into a bigshot real estate tycoon, Mr. Kapoor who falls in love with her, in the first go. Towards the ending, they show Kaamna seated in her husband's decade-old car, seeing Kapoor's luxury vehicle at the traffic signal. Unaware of it being Mr. Kapoor's car, she keeps staring at the expensive vehicle and aspires to own it someday. Kapoor spots her and smirks, further hinting at his forthcoming attempts of winning his ladylove.

Produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, Kaamna stars Abhishek Rawat, Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil, Tasneem Ali, and Nitish Prashar among others in the lead and pivotal roles.

