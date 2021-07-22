Kaatelal & Sons: Jiya Shankar talks about the revamp of the show post exit of Paras Arora aka Dr Pramod

The TV show Kaatelal & Sons has been garnering the interest of the audience since its beginning. The show is now going to have a major twist with the exit of actor Paras Arora. Actress Jiya Shankar and Paras formed a great bond on the show and their chemistry also reflected on the television screens. The fans of the show are also heartbroken over the separation of Sumod. The actress recently talked about the upcoming changes on the show and the exit of Dr Pramod with Etimes TV.

Jiya Shankar shared that she will be getting new look in the show after its major revamp. She said, “My look in the show has changed completely and the show is also going through a makeover. So, the audiences' are going to see a completely new set of people on the show. Kaatelal & Sons is going to look very different from what it was earlier.”

Sahil Phull aka Agni in the show also shared about the leap, “Kaatelal & Sons is going to be now Kaatelal & Daughters. The show is going to see a revamp. Viewers can expect an interesting twist. After the leap, Garima and Susheela will both be married and we will see what happens in their life.”

Megha Chakraborty, who plays Garima in the show, spoke about the new challenges in the lives of Susheela and Garima, She said, “Both the sisters have the attitude of never giving up and they will once again face all the challenges. My character Garima will try to deal with the challenges her mother-in-law will throw at her, while Susheela will also try her best to fight the provocations her in-laws will create.”