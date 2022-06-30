Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor Siddharth Nigam stuns fans as he does 13 backflips in 13 seconds; Watch

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows and has carved a niche for himself. Siddharth is known to keep his fans entertained by sharing his fitness regime, his jaw-dropping looks and the exciting upcoming projects. Siddharth has always excelled in grabbing eyeballs with his talent and charm.

This time the star took Instagram at storm by treating the fans with his mind-boggling stunt. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali star was witnessed performing 13 backflips in 13 seconds which in itself is record-breaking in the video. Sharing this clip, Siddharth captioned, "Can you tell me how many flips I did…..?" Fans went frenzy by showering appreciation and lauding Siddharth on social media tagging him as the fitness icon on the internet.

Click here to watch Siddharth's video

A number of celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Shadan Farooqui, Tina Datta lauded the star on his backflip reel. Siddharth will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and have a number of projects in the pipeline.

On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12