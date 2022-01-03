Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Ep 1 Review: Manan Joshi-Yesha’s family drama is a familiar story with just new cast

Show: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey cast: Manan Joshi, Yesha Rughani, Delnaaz Irani, Kanwarjit Paintal and others

Bollywood movies and songs have been an inspiration to many people. While the stories have managed to leave a lasting impact, the songs also continue to rule millions of hearts. And now, the Bollywood classic numbers are paving way for the title of several new family dramas on Indian television. Joining the league is Star Plus’ new show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se starring Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in the lead which is another family drama talking about family values.

The show begins with Gungun Bhatnagar (played by Resha) giving a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle. She appears to be a happy go lucky girl but have her own demons to fight courtesy her troubled relationship with her mother. The young and vibrant girl believes in living life on her own terms and doesn’t like talking about her mother. But deep down she does crave a family. On the other hand, we have the Kulshrestha family who strictly believes in sticking together in good times or bad. It happens to be a joint family who believes in creating happy memories together and having each other’s back in the bad times. Their son Anubhav (played by Manan) is a shy but family oriented person who is everyone’s favourite and appears to be everyone’s solution for almost everything except to his bade papa’s logic (played by Kanwarjit Paintal).

Anubhav’s bade papa has always been of the opinion of saving money and often preaches the youngsters about family values. While the Kulshresthas are gearing up for Anubhav’s sister Khushi’s wedding and the preparations are going on in full swing, everyone is eager to get Anubhav married as well. While Anubhav and Gungun, who are two opposite people, will be seen crossing each other’s paths in the coming episode and will end up tying the knot as well, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

While Yesh and Manan come as a breath of fresh air in the show, they have been overshadowed by senior actors like Kanwarjit Paintal, Delnaaz Irani and others. Speaking about the storyline, so far it appears to be a familiar story and will make you nostalgic about plot of Sasural Genda Phool which also had a similar plot. This isn’t all. The lead pair also has a resemblance to that of Sasural Genda Phool. While so far it looks like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey doesn’t have anything else to offer other than the new cast, we wonder what if the upcoming episodes can change this perception.