Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to come to an end with Rohit and Sonakshi reuniting for a happily ever after

Rohit and Sonakshi to reunite for a happy ending in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Starring Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in the lead, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been one of the most-watched romantic drama series on Indian television. The plot revolves around Dr. Rohit Sippy, a successful cardiologist and Sonakshi Rastogi, a popular television actress. They are two completely different individuals belonging to different worlds, however, their ways collide when the cupid decides to strike his arrows at the two.

The show premiered on June 17, 2019 but as good things come to an end, the show is also nearing its last airing date. As reported by Telly Chakkar, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will bid adieu to the viewers soon. The actors and the makers of the romantic drama series have finally accepted the decision and are ready to move on. Due to certain differences between them, lovebirds Rohit and Sonakshi have been apart from each other for over 4 months on the show. However, the serial will end on a happy note.

The show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will end with the two lovers Mr. and Mrs. Sippy reuniting on the screen. Dressed in dreamy white attires, the two will finally come together as RoNakshi for a happily ever after. As seen in the picture, Sonashki stuns in a white net saree. On the other hand, Rohan looks charming in a white shirt and pants and together the two make a couple too good to be real.

