Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipika Kakar bids an emotional goodbye to the show, says 'This show is very special'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dipika Kakar writes, "This show is and always be very special to all of us!! And the biggest and most special thanks to all our KHKT fans."

Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has received all the love from the fans ever since the very beginning, and not just the show, but the actors and the characters have also received all the love and now, when the show has come to an end, an emotional Dipika took to social media to pen a heartfelt note and made sure to thank everyone associated with the show, including the director, producer, and entire team.

She wrote, "So Sonakshi Rastogi bidding adieu officially Thank you all you lovely viewers to shower so much of love on Sonakshi Rastogi & Parvati !!! Your love had made this journey extremely special!! @sandiipsikcand you were the one very sure from day 1 that I’m perfect to play your “Sonakshi” thank you so much for the belief @starplus thank you for making a part of your pariwaar as Sonakshi #kamna @fazila_sol @solproductions_ absolutely fabulous producers and thank you so much for being so supportive throughout!! and a big big Thanks to the entire crew n cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!!! This show is and always be very special to all of us!! And the biggest and most special thanks to all our KHKT fans Love you all dil se."

Check out Dipika Kakkar's post right here:

Meanwhile, the fans have already been looking forward to the show returning with a second season and they don't want it to end. Twitter is filled with trends to save the show, but alas, it looks like only the makers can give us the verdict on that.

Credits :Instagram

Read More