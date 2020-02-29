Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipika Kakar, Karan V Grover wrap up their shoot on a celebratory note

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover will be going off-air soon and the team wrapped up shoot on a high note. Check out photos right here.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been doing well and the fans have been enjoying the show, however, the show is slated to go off-air soon and while fans are upset, this is how it is going to end. Just when the news about the show going off-air first came out, fans took to trending the show on social media, however, it turns out, not much has changed or been affected since the show will be going off-air after all.

Photos and videos from the last day of the shoot have been doing the rounds on social media and in fact, Dipika too shared some photos from the sets of the show. Dipika aka Sonakshi shared a story that said 'last day as Sonakshi' and other photos from the sets have also been doing the rounds. Holi came in early for the team as they also celebrated the festival while bidding adieu to their characters on the show.

Meanwhile, currently, Rohit seems to have fallen sick as he entered the quarantine area without any mask, however, reports have it that neither Rohit nor Sonakshi, but Nishi will die out of the deadly virus that is being spoken about. Will you miss the show? Drop your comments below.

