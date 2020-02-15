Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipikar Kakar and Karan V Grover’s show to go off air? FIND OUT

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipikar Kakar and Karan V Grover is expected to go off air?

There is sad news for all the fans of Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipikar Kakar and Karan V Grover because if the latest reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover’s show- Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is soon going to go off air. That’s right? As per reports, Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is most likely to go off air mid-March, despite decent ratings. As per reports, the channel wants to end the show around mid-March and reports suggest 14 March as the last date.

The show stars Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover in the lead and despite decent ratings between 1.6 and 2.0, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is expected to go off air. Although we have often seen shows with low TRPs going off air but if Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is registering decent ratings, then we wonder why the makers are pulling the plug on the show. If we talk about the current week, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. If we look at Star Plus, this month, the channel has launched several new shows such as Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao, and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do and perhaps, this is the reason why makers are planning to pull the plug on the show.

Talking about the show going off air, rumours started doing the rounds today when fans took to Twitter and Instagram in order to appeal to Star Plus to not take the show off air. Talking about the show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the show revolves around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and an actor Sonakshi Rastogi. While the show went on air in June 2019, it has been performing well at the TRP charts.

Credits :Quint

Read More