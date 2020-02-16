Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #SaveKHKT as news of Dipika Kakar's show going off air surface

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to go off-air and fans absolutely unhappy about the news. Here's what they have to say.

Every show has a special place in the audiences heart. Whether it is gaining TRP's or not, there is always a heap of loyal fans who are whole-heartedly dedicated to the show. And if anything bad happens to the serial, they're the most affected about it. Well, this is what is happening now in regards to popular Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Yes, rumours of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer show going off air and biding adieu to the viewers have been doing rounds since a couple days.

Yes, you read that right! If media reports are to be believed Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is most likely to go off air in mid-March. Surprisingly, the show has been consistently getting decent TRP's. However, despite all this, the channel wants to end the show around mid-March. Some news reports also suggest that 14 March, 2020, will be the last air date of KHKT. This sudden news of the popular drama going off air has left the show's fans in a state of shock. They're extremely sad and upset over the channel's decision and have voiced out their opinion on social media. Fans to their Twitter account to show their love for the show and start a new hashtag #SaveKHKT, to stop the show from being pulled down by the makers. They're sharing emotions attached to the show and are appealing to the makers to rethink on their decision.

Take a look at some fan tweets here:

#SaveKHKT

People are tweeting from all over the world just to save KHKT... I don't know which show got this much popularity before... Our show nd its unique content deserve a long journey... this magical chemistry should get a chance... don't let it go off air...@StarPlus pic.twitter.com/Cti9oP7arb — S.Ghosh (@IamSGhosh8) February 16, 2020

Pulling the plug is easy.. Difficult is to believe in them..

But we choose the difficult path..We are with them..We believe in them..You can't take this away from us..#SaveKHKT#KahaanHumKahaanTum — Nilanjana Chakraborty (@NilChatt23) February 16, 2020

Upcoming dekh kar khush hun ya roun samajh nhi aa raha hai

We were n are still getting such nice pics for upcoming track that we all were excited but rn all excitement gone But just see these two They've lived RoNakshi completely #SaveKHKT #KahaannHumKahaanTum pic.twitter.com/kkCxtYQVD4 — (@shahzadisurana) February 16, 2020

We knew this was coming..but I dont even feel excited now.. all I feel is disappointed n scared bcz of you @StarPlus u are ruining our happiness Dont do this to us plzz#SaveKHKT give the show extension pic.twitter.com/0Qb9QOZcMH — RoNakshiIsLove (@samaira0596) February 16, 2020

@StarPlus @SandiipSikcand @veenaasikcand Please extend our show or change the time slot it’s not fair to the cast or the fans to abruptly end the show which is loved all over the world by its fans #SaveKHKT https://t.co/zjJJY5YLsl — Sumira Sufi (@sumirasufi) February 15, 2020

First time so disappointed and don’t even feel like to reply anything. No one is saying anything and we don’t want show to end abruptly. So many things still remaining and this is not done right. Just wished and hope we had long run w/ Ronakshi and KHKT. #SaveKHKT — Dr. Vaishali Trivedi (@DrVaishaliTriv1) February 16, 2020

I’m from Cambridge, UK!! I keep up with this show daily and all my friends know all the characters because of how often I talk about it. It’s become a part of my daily life, my heart breaks to hear this news please #SaveKHKT — khktstan (@khktstan1) February 15, 2020

it is so different from the ITV pairings we've been given in all these years. there is something so natural and so real that you are bound to watch them time and again, that is why no scene of theirs is ever boring to me. #SaveKHKT — sweeet. (@_bhatakti_aatma) February 15, 2020

Look at them, they have so much more to witness in their love story. Please don't take that away @StarPlus #SaveKHKT pic.twitter.com/NNHo5rcdlf — Sunshine #4YearsofKRPKAB (@Abhi_2074) February 16, 2020

Hope is what we have intact, we ll try until there is any hope left, any scope left... We shall try, we shall keep trying.. Koshish karne Walon ki kabhi Haar nahi hoti..

We love you team KHKT!#SaveKHKT pic.twitter.com/xS3srPWdB7 — Savitha Raikar (@RaikarSavitha) February 16, 2020

I’m hoping we get an official statement from the team today. Please say something @SandiipSikcand #SaveKHKT — Little Wolf- Ronakshi Deserve Closure (@KlayleyRonakshi) February 16, 2020

Well, no official announcements regarding the same have been made yet by the makers or the channel. Talking about the show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the show revolves around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and an actor Sonakshi Rastogi. The show went on air in June 2019. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

