  1. Home
  2. tv

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #SaveKHKT as news of Dipika Kakar's show going off air surface

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to go off-air and fans absolutely unhappy about the news. Here's what they have to say.
2172 reads Mumbai
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #SaveKHKT as news of Dipika Kakar's show going off air surfaceKahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #SaveKHKT as news of Dipika Kakar's show going off air surface
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Every show has a special place in the audiences heart. Whether it is gaining TRP's or not, there is always a heap of loyal fans who are whole-heartedly dedicated to the show. And if anything bad happens to the serial, they're the most affected about it. Well, this is what is happening now in regards to popular Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Yes, rumours of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer show going off air and biding adieu to the viewers have been doing rounds since a couple days.

Yes, you read that right! If media reports are to be believed Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is most likely to go off air in mid-March. Surprisingly, the show has been consistently getting decent TRP's. However, despite all this, the channel wants to end the show around mid-March. Some news reports also suggest that 14 March, 2020, will be the last air date of KHKT. This sudden news of the popular drama going off air has left the show's fans in a state of shock. They're extremely sad and upset over the channel's decision and have voiced out their opinion on social media. Fans to their Twitter account to show their love for the show and start a new hashtag #SaveKHKT, to stop the show from being pulled down by the makers. They're sharing emotions attached to the show and are appealing to the makers to rethink on their decision. 

Take a look at some fan tweets here: 

Well, no official announcements regarding the same have been made yet by the makers or the channel. Talking about the show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the show revolves around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and an actor Sonakshi Rastogi. The show went on air in June 2019. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in  the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi's career fails & she becomes a bar dancer leaving Rohit shocked

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement