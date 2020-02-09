Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #WeWantStrongRonakshi, want Dipika and Karan's characters to be strong

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fans want their favourite characters of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover aka Ronakshi to be portrayed as strong. Read some tweets right here.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has received loads of love from the fans so far and while the numbers keep going up and down, it has after all, been on of the most loved shows in recent times. The show is currently at a delicate juncture where Rohit and Sonakhshi's marriage is in trouble and the one to be blamed here is neither of them but Rohit's bua Nishi, who is the one responsible for Rohit's father's murder as well.

While their marriage too, has come to a delicate juncture, what has got the fans talking this time around is why the two of them are not strong and they want the makers to show them as someone who don't trust each other. Fans have taken to trend #WeWantStrongRonakshi and while some of them have taken to jot down moments when they both supported each other and have their own points to put forward to keep up with the kind of relationship they have had all this while.

#WeWantStrongRonakshi Nishi Sippy is criminal and blot on doctors. She needs to be arrested immediately. And can Kishwar tone down. She reminds me of Dracula more — Supriya Deverkonda (@SUPRIYADEVERKON) February 8, 2020

"sona, main tumhara hoon, sirf tumhara.. tum mujhe, main tumhe kabhi nahi kho sakte. never, never.. never."

This is our show

This was our ronakshi

How can they be separated makers ?#WeWantStrongRonakshi pic.twitter.com/nd91hkLaVm — Divya S (@s_dnair429) February 8, 2020

So look me in the eyes

Tell me what you see

Perfect paradise

Tearing at the seams

I wish I could escape

I don't wanna fake it

Wish I could erase it

Make your heart believe But I'm a bad liar, bad liar#wewantstrongronakshi pic.twitter.com/ht5E6NpiRM — Rajsree (@Rajsree07) February 8, 2020

One cannot sympathize with Veena sippy even in future

Not becox she separated rohit sona

Becox she used infidelity to defame apure soul

Who has always sacrificed her happiness for their sake #WeWantStrongRonakshi — Divya S (@s_dnair429) February 8, 2020

“Sona Main Tumhara Naam Kaise Bhi Clear Karunga"

Tht was rohit in poojis track

Then he didn’t have any proof

Yet he defended

Now he knows his sonas innocence

Make him fight #WewantStrongRonakshi pic.twitter.com/UEascJa7SL — Divya S (@s_dnair429) February 8, 2020

We Want That Ronakshi Back Who Handled All D Problems Together With Smartness.

The Sonakshi We Knew Was Never That Emotional Dumb.

The Rohit We Knew Was Never Irresponsible Alcoholic.

let Them Fight Back N Solve D Mess Together#WeWantStrongRonakshi @veenaasikcand @SandiipSikcand pic.twitter.com/EeATtXjrOp — || JUHI || (@Jhalli_Kudi_) February 8, 2020

Well, now that Rohit has actually decided to give the divorce papers to Sonakshi, and the reason is stated as infidelity, there has also been a lot of hatred against Veena Sippy, Rohit's mother and that is a whole lot different conversation altogether.

