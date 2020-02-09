Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #WeWantStrongRonakshi, want Dipika and Karan's characters to be strong

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fans want their favourite characters of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover aka Ronakshi to be portrayed as strong. Read some tweets right here.
8181 reads Mumbai
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #WeWantStrongRonakshi, want Dipika and Karan's characters to be strong
Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has received loads of love from the fans so far and while the numbers keep going up and down, it has after all, been on of the most loved shows in recent times. The show is currently at a delicate juncture where Rohit and Sonakhshi's marriage is in trouble and the one to be blamed here is neither of them but Rohit's bua Nishi, who is the one responsible for Rohit's father's murder as well.

While their marriage too, has come to a delicate juncture, what has got the fans talking this time around is why the two of them are not strong and they want the makers to show them as someone who don't trust each other. Fans have taken to trend #WeWantStrongRonakshi and while some of them have taken to jot down moments when they both supported each other and have their own points to put forward to keep up with the kind of relationship they have had all this while.

Well, now that Rohit has actually decided to give the divorce papers to Sonakshi, and the reason is stated as infidelity, there has also been a lot of hatred against Veena Sippy, Rohit's mother and that is a whole lot different conversation altogether.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

