Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Mrinalini Tyagi wants Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show to return with season 2

Mrinalini Tyagi wishes Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum comes with a season 2 after its closure. Here's what she said about Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show.

The sad time has come! Within two days, Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to bid adieu to us. Yes, the Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover romantic drama will air its last episode on 14th March 2020. The show's closure has come as a shock to many and fans are only grieving to this unfortunate decision by the channel. The cast wrapped up the shooting and the bid a goodbye to the sets of KHKT.

Mrinalini Tyagi, who plays the role of Deepa on the show, recently opened up about her wish of a season 2 in a chat with a leading entertainment portal. The actress said that she wants Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show to return with season 2. Mrinalini said that the entire cast got very emotional on the last day of the shoot. Though everyone decided to not shed tears, ultimately emotions started flowing and we said goodbye with a heavy heart. Further, she added that the show has received so much love and admiration, so everyone is hoping that KHKT returns with season 2 soon.

About her journey and working with the team, the actress said that it has been a fruitful and beautiful experience working with Sandiip and the entire cast of KHKT. The show reached great heights with the collective efforts of the team. Well, are you also wishing for a Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to make a comeback soon with a season 2? Do you want Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 2 with the same cast and team? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

