Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Dipika Kakar shares beautiful picture with ‘her world’ Shoaib Ibrahim; Check it out

Television couple Dipika Kakar is breaking the internet with her recent romantic pictures with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and we can’t get over their cuteness. Take a look:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are undoubtedly a powerful couple in the television industry and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry. The couple is madly in love with each other and their PDA speaks volumes about their oh-so-perfect love story. In fact, Dipika and Shoaib leave no chance to steal some moments from their hectic schedule and often go out for a mini getaway. This isn’t all. The duo also treats their fans with beautiful pictures from their romantic getaway.

And once again, Dipika and Shoaib took over the social media by a storm as the Sasural Simar Ka actor shared romantic pictures from their recent outing. The couple currently took time off to celebrate Shoaib’s sister Saba’s birthday. However, they also took time for themselves are were seen enjoying some time in a garden. The pictures featured this die-hard romantic couple striking a perfect pose with the flowers and we were smitten by their chemistry. While Shoaib posted the pictures with the caption, “Dekha ek khwab to ye silsile hue,” Dipika reposted the picture in her Instagram story and called her husband, “my love, my happiness, my world.”

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s romantic pictures:

To note, Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Khan and fell in love with each other during the shoot. The couple tied the knot as per Muslim traditions in February 2018. Talking about the work front, Dipika is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover.

Credits :Instagram

