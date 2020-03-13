Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: After Sonakshi and Rohit expose Nishi, she plans to KILL Naren

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nishi will turn her revenge mode on and try to destroy the Sippy family. Will Rohit and Sonakshi save everyone? Find out here.

Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to bid us all a goodbye with a heavy heart. Yes, the show starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) will air its last episode tomorrow, March 14 and fans are utterly disappointed with the decision. Despite multiple efforts and immense love, the makers and channel have taken a call and #Ronkashi's endearing love story is coming to an end. However, before a happy ending, a big drama awaits.

In the latest episode, we saw how Sonakshi played her game to expose Nishi's truth to the Sippy family. She disguised as Nurse Parvati to save Rohit's life. Later, she entered the Spippy mansion to confront Nishi and bring out her reality in front of all. As Sonakshi entered, Nishi started pointing fingers at her. But, this did not deter Sonakshi and she was adamant to expose Nishi's real plans and agendas. She revealed that Nishi was planning to kill Rohit and hence hid the antidote from him, but wasn't successful in her plans. This leaves everyone shocked and Veena slaps Nishi after knowing her truth.



Now, in the upcoming episode, as Rohit sides Sonakshi, Nishi warns him. She will remind him that she is his bua and does not like to leave any game incomplete. She threatens them that the Sippy family will remember this day. This doesn't end here. Nishi further gives a threatening remark that Naren will have to die today. Yes, she is planning to kill Naren and take revenge from Rohit and Sonakshi.

It would be interesting to see how Rohit and Sonakshi together tackle Nishi and punish her for her deeds. With the show ending, the makers have planned for a happy ending for #Ronakshi, and we cannot wait to witness that. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

