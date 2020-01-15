Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Ajit is the real blackmailer and not Yashwant

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for a big twist. Read on to know the latest spoiler right here.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows. Speaking of the current track, we saw how Sonakshi's blackmailer asked her to give the ransom of Rs 1 crore and she broke her fixed deposit to give the money. As we reported earlier, she will try and trap Yashwant, however, the same will back fire. For the unversed, after Rani's track, Sonakshi learned everything about Naren's extramarital affair and that Pooja is his daughter. She promised to Rohit that she will never reveal about it to anyone especially Veena. However, they saw that someone was standing outside their room when they were talking about it.

And now, we have learned that the main culprit who is blackmailing Sonakshi is Ajit. Yes, you read it right! Sonakshi will give away the money to Yashwant and later, we will that Ajit is the one who takes away the sum from Yashwant. He was the one had overheard that conversation of Sonakshi and Rohit. He later had decided to plan to make money by blackmailing her. Will Sonakshi and Rohit get to know that Ajit is the real blackmailer who used Yashwant? Only time will tell.

Check out Dipika and Karan's Pinkvilla interview:

The series started off last year in June and it is doing amazingly well. Produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions, it stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles.

