Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show to witness a leap?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going through quite the turbulent journey right now and it looks like things are about to shaken up in Rohit and Sonakshi's life.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has currently reached an extremely important yet delicate juncture. Now that Rohit (Karan) has had to send Sonakshi (Dipika) out of the house after being blackmailed by Nishi, it still hasn't put an end to his troubles and in fact, has added some more given the circumstances. On one hand, Sonakshi has decided to walk out of the house and that has lead to her accident.

While things are about to get back to normal as far as her health is concerned and it is none other than Rohit himself who dropped her at the hospital, reports have it that there is going to be a leap ahead in the show and things will get all the more complicated ahead. On one hand, there is Sonakshi who is extremely angry and feels there is no such thing as true love and on the other, there is Rohit who cannot seem to stop loving his Sona.

As we already saw in the promo of the precap, Sonakshi has decided to take things in her own hand with everything that is happening, but at the same time, she is totally unaware of the truth that is and a lot is about to happen once the leap comes in.

Credits :Pinkvilla

