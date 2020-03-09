Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Doctors declare Rohit dead; Will Sonakshi bring him back to life?

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit will fight for his life as Sonakshi will get utterly tensed. Here's what will happen.

As Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is inching closer towards its end, viewers cannot seem to control their emotions. While things are already difficult for #Ronakshi fans, who are yearning to see them back together, the current track is adding to the overall troubles. In the latest episode, we saw how Nishi again played her evil card and tried to ruin Rohit's life. While Sonakshi did her best to create the antidote, Nishi stole the antidote as she wanted Rohit to suffer to death.

However, Sonakshi learns about her plans and fights her back. She gets hold of the antidote and runs to save Rohit's life. Now, in tonight's episode, as Sonakshi will try to reach Rohit in the hospital room, she will get stuck in the lift. On the other hand, Rohit is battling for life and in the absence of special medicine, doctors will declare Rohit dead. Yes, Rohit will succumb to death and the Sippy family will break down in tears.

It would be now interesting to see if Sonakshi will come to Rohit to save him for leaving them all? Will Sonakshi's prayer and love for Rohit bring him back to life? Will a miracle happen for Rohit's survival? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, the last episode of the KHKT will air on March 14, 2020, and there are speculations that #Ronakshi's love story will come to a happy end, with them finally reuniting.

