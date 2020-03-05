Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Naren exposes Nishi; Rohit and Sonakshi REUNITE

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nishi's evil plans will be busted leading to Rohit and Sonakshi's long-awaited reunion. Here's what will happen.

With only a few days left for Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to go off-air, the makers are shaping the story-line in such a way to grab as many eyeballs as they can. The show featuring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) is all set to air its last episode on 14th March 2020. But before that, the viewers will get to see some high-voltage drama. While Nishi's truth will be revealed, our beloved separated lovers Rohit and Sonakshi will unite again. Yes, you heard that right! And the process of their reunion has already begun.

In the latest episode, we saw how Sonaskhi does everything she can to save Rohit's life from the deadly virus. Since she carries rare blood, an antidote can be made to save people from the super virus. As such, she undergoes an operation and doctors fetch the material from her body to make the special antidote. While Sonakshi does all this for Rohit's love, Nishi tries to instigate everyone that it yet another evil plan by Sonakshi. Later, Sonakshi also meets an ill Rohit where she opens her heart out in front of him.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see what they had been longing for. Nishi will be exposed in front of everyone. Yes, Nishi's evil plans will be busted by none other than Naren. Naresh will recover with Sonakshi's help and break open Nishi's ugly truth before the Sippy family. He will turn the tables and end Nishi's ugly game. Not only this, but he will also play cupid to reunite Rohit and Sonakshi. Further, he will apologize to them for whatever they had to go through in the past because of Nishi and him.

It would be interesting to see how this big Dhamaka unfolds. Will Sonakshi and Rohit reunite? Will Nishi have another plan to combat this? Will we get to see #Ronakshi's marriage again? Is it going to be a happy ending for the couple? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

